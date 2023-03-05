Mike Hussey: Winning the World Cup with England was special – but I want them to lose the Ashes

Mike Hussey: Winning World Cup with England was special - but I want them to lose the Ashes - Shutterstock/James Ross

He was once committed wholly to the green and gold. But in 2023, Mike Hussey’s loyalties are divided along red and white-ball lines.

For the Ashes, Hussey will be supporting Australia, the country he served with distinction more than 300 times across the formats. But in white-ball cricket, he is a disciple of the English – and Welsh – way. Last year, as a consultant coach, he helped England win the T20 World Cup and, with an ODI edition in 2023, says he would love to be involved again. The team are in Bangladesh this month and although he is not here, do not rule him out of being in India come the autumn.

In the Indian Premier League, he will be reunited with Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali at Chennai Super Kings, where he is batting coach, and, such is the esteem the ECB think tank holds Hussey in, he has been charged with renovating the men’s Hundred’s crisis club Welsh Fire this summer.

Hussey “did cop a bit of stick” from former Australian team-mates over switching allegiances last autumn and admits it was “weird, the first time I pulled on an England shirt to go to training”. What he found, though, blew him away.

“That’s a pretty special group,” Hussey tells Telegraph Sport. “It’s an impressive machine. The depth of English cricket is phenomenal. That T20 World Cup campaign, you look at the players that weren’t available or were injured during the tournament, and another high quality player would come in. I am not sure too many countries could have done that. Bairstow, Archer, Topley were all out. We kept replacing them. That is testament to the system.

"As an Australian looking in from the outside, in 2015 it did feel like they were lagging well behind in white-ball cricket. But the people they got involved - Strauss, Morgan, Bayliss - changed the whole philosophy.

“There’s two things. The culture England have created. And second, the exposure players have got in different leagues around the world. That’s really catapulted England to the top of the tree when it comes to white-ball cricket. It makes other countries stand up and say ‘hang on, we need to do things differently’. I know the Australian team have a huge respect for the England team and that hasn’t always been the case. It’s been the other way around.”

'I am hoping the Australians sneak over the line and win the Ashes'

Hussey thinks England’s current brand of Test cricket is “inspiring”, too.

“The way England are playing has made Australians stand up and notice, and recognise we are in for a real challenge,” he says. “England will come hard, but Australians like that challenge. Australia won comfortably last time, but this is going to be a completely different kettle of fish. England are playing their own way, which is great for the game, and the home fans will be up and about. That suits Australia, who will put up a fight. What more could you want? It looks like it will be the best series since 2005.

“Obviously I am hoping the Australians sneak over the line and win the Ashes, but I just want to see a great series.”

During that series, Hussey will be back on the ECB payroll, preparing for the Hundred. It is little surprise that a man known for most of his life as Mr Cricket is taking the tournament’s draft, which takes place on March 23, very seriously. “I think I’m through a couple of notepads already with different options,” he laughs.

And he needs to prepare. For the first two years of the competition, under Gary Kirsten’s coaching, Welsh Fire have been dismal. They have won one of their last 14 matches, and none in 2022. They retained just five players, leaving them with nine to fill at the draft, more than twice as many as any other team, although the poverty of their performance does at least grant them first pick. Some players were released, others actively wanted to leave, he reveals, laying out his challenge.

Hussey believes that, in the transient world of T20 cricket, building a culture and identity is key for each team. His main memory of Sophia Gardens is one he wants to forget in 2009 when “bloody Jimmy Anderson and Monty Panesar hung on for a draw when we were in a good position in one of the most epic Ashes Tests”.

He played a lot of county cricket there, too. He says, entirely seriously, that he is “looking forward to learning a bit of the language”, and wants his team to connect with the local public in order to improve crowds, which have been the worst in the tournament’s first two years.

Hussey describes the project at Welsh Fire as “building from the ground up”, because things have gone poorly, and compares it to his experience with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash as a player. After switching from successful team Perth Scorchers, his leadership took Thunder from laughing stock to champions, which he describes as “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life”.

“The successful organisations I have been involved in have had a really strong identity, but also continuity,” he says. “The other part is a really strong connection with the local fans and community.”

The aim, for Hussey, is to build a team like Jos Buttler’s England.

“As a coach, you want to build a player-run team,” he said. “That is what England have. They know their games, their plans, and the direction they want to take. That is where every team wants to be: a seasoned, hardened group who know how we want to play, how to win, and the people available can even be interchangeable, but the identity of the team runs strong.”