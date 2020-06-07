Mike Huckabee ‘Livid’ at Republicans Who Won’t Bow Down to Trump

Former Governor Mike Huckabee (R-AR) expressed his shock and dismay Sunday morning that several prominent Republicans will reportedly not support President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“Well I don’t know if it’s true because it’s in The New York Times,” Huckabee snarked on Fox & Friends Weekend, claiming that the paper is “wrong more than they’re right.”

“But if that’s true and if you have people who were nominated, and in the case of President Bush actually elected to be president by Republicans, and they will no longer support the Republican nominee who went through the process and got elected,” Huckabee said, “then I’m going to be not just unhappy, I’m going to be livid.”

He went on to say that he and his fellow conservatives “didn't all agree on some of the policies of Bush or McCain or Romney” but “when it came down to it” they knew they could either “choose a far-left liberal or we could choose somebody that was closer to our views.”

Huckabee admitted that Trump might not have the best “bedside manner,” but still, he added, “Here's what I just don’t understand with these never-Trumpers.”

“This president is more pro-life than we’ve ever had, period,” he said. “He’s more pro-Israel. He has deregulated so much government so that the businesses of America can thrive and they have until this COVID stuff happened.” He notably neglected to mention that the president’s inaction on COVID-19 made that situation much worse.

After baselessly claiming that Trump has “done more for minorities than any president in my lifetime in actually helping people to have good, decent jobs and a future,” Huckabee told Republicans who don’t like Trump’s “personality” to “get over it!”

“This is not about electing a personality,” Huckabee said. “This isn't Hollywood. This is the rough, tumble world of politics. And maybe he's not as genteel as some of us would like. But, by gosh, he's getting the job done, and it’s time Republicans rally because if they don’t, they're going to get Joe Biden, who isn't pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders, he’s going to succumb to China. Everything that we find disgusting he’s going to embrace it, including the socialists out here. That’s why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right move.”

After Huckabee delivered his fear-based rant Sunday morning on Fox, yet another prominent Republican, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, officially endorsed Joe Biden on CNN. Calling Trump’s rhetoric “dangerous for our democracy” and “dangerous for our country,” Powell said he believes “the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”

