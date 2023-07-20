Mike Hammond: Great Britain ice hockey player dies in car crash

Great Britain ice hockey forward Mike Hammond has been killed in a car crash in Canada.

Hammond made his international debut in 2018, helping the team win gold at the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Hungary, and played for Nottingham Panthers last season.

The 33-year-old died in the crash in Shawnigan on Wednesday night, Nottingham Panthers announced.

Ice Hockey UK also paid tribute to Hammond.

Hammond, born in Brighton, signed for Panthers last summer from the German side Hannover Scorpions.

In a statement, Nottingham Panthers said: "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Mike's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now."

Ice Hockey UK said it was "devastated" at the news.

Hammond also played for Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, and Braehead Clan, as well as stints in Germany, Denmark and Canada.

