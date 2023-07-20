Mike Hammond: British ice hockey star dies aged 33 in car crash in Canada

British ice hockey star Mike Hammond has died in a car crash in Canada.

Mr Hammond, 33, played for Great Britain as well as the Nottingham Panthers.

The Panthers confirmed his death in a statement on their website, saying the club was "devastated" and sending condolences to his family.

"Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now.

"Rest in peace Mike - you will never be forgotten."

The crash happened on Wednesday night in Shawnigan in British Columbia.

Mr Hammond played for Team GB at the Ice Hockey World Championship in 2019 and 2021.

He previously spent two seasons at Manchester Storm and the club said he "remained a good friend to many here in Manchester".

A statement added: "We were proud and excited to watch him play a big role in Team GB's recent success.

"Thanks for all the memories, Mike."