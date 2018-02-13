Mike Gundy films hilarious Valentine's Day basketball ticket promo

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is a man of many talents. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

You’ve gotta give Mike Gundy credit for being willing to do goofy things to promote Oklahoma State’s other sports programs.

A year ago, the football coach filmed a spot in a wrestling singlet for the wrestling team. Tuesday, Oklahoma State released a basketball ticket promo for Wednesday night’s game with a special appearance by Gundy.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Our tickets are cheaper

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Our tickets are cheaper

Than dinner for two!





He’s a man of many talents.

(via Oklahoma State athletics)

Here’s hoping Gundy shows up to play the sax at halftime of the game.

