Mike Gundy films hilarious Valentine's Day basketball ticket promo
You’ve gotta give Mike Gundy credit for being willing to do goofy things to promote Oklahoma State’s other sports programs.
A year ago, the football coach filmed a spot in a wrestling singlet for the wrestling team. Tuesday, Oklahoma State released a basketball ticket promo for Wednesday night’s game with a special appearance by Gundy.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Our tickets are cheaper
Than dinner for two!
️ https://t.co/6Tjs2oSPaf #okstate #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/NfzZGPm5of
— Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018
He’s a man of many talents.
Here’s hoping Gundy shows up to play the sax at halftime of the game.
