Mike Green injury update: Oilers defenseman out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Mike Green's career with the Edmonton Oilers has barely begun, yet it's already on hold after the veteran suffered a knee injury this week.

The team announced Friday that Green would miss three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. The 34-year-old joined the Oilers after being dealt to Edmonton by the Detroit Red Wings hours before Monday's trade deadline.

Green played Tuesday and Wednesday's games with his new team, logging 12:48 and 19:42, respectively, with zero points and a minus-2 plus/minus rating. In 48 games with the Red Wings this season, Green tallied three goals and 11 points with a minus-32 rating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NHL POWER RANKINGS: Golden Knights, Rangers, Oilers shift after trade deadline

What is Mike Green's injury?

There was no confirmation from the team on exactly when Green suffered the MCL injury, but the blueliner was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with a Vegas player during the Oilers' 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The sprained MCL is believed to be in his right knee.

Oilers injury woes continue. I’m told Mike Green will miss some time with lower body injury (my guess is knee). Likely injured it late in Vegas on this collision. pic.twitter.com/uh9CgLM0v7 — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 28, 2020

Incidentally, Andreas Athanasiou also sustained a lower-body injury during the same game. Athanasiou was traded to the Oilers by the Red Wings on the same day Green arrived.

How long will Mike Green be out?

The Oilers expect Green to miss up to four weeks as his sprained MCL heals.

#Oilers defenceman Mike Green will be out of action for three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. pic.twitter.com/TIbpFKHqj2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2020

Mike Green injury timeline

Story continues

Green played just two games for the Oilers before being sidelined with an MCL injury Feb. 28. The former Capitals and Red Wings defenseman is thought to have suffered the injury during a Feb. 26 game against Vegas.

Mike Green injury updates

Expected to miss up to four weeks, Green could return to the Oilers' lineup for their March 27 contest against the San Jose Sharks.