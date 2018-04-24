Mike Francesa planning return to New York radio station WFAN, report says

Mike Francesa may be back on the airwaves soon.

The longtime sports radio talk show host retired from New York’s WFAN in mid-December after a 30-year career at the station. But a recent report indicates Francesa is close to a return.

Francesa, whose show ran weekdays from 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., was replaced by Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and former NFL linebacker Bart Scott.

Francesa, however, told Newsday on Tuesday that “it is time (for him) to return to WFAN” and the New York Daily News reported that Francesa will rejoin the station weekdays from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

The team that replaced Francesa is expected to split the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. time slot with current WFAN hosts Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts, according to the Daily News.

Francesa rose to prominence when he began co-hosting WFAN’s "Mike and the Mad Dog" with partner Chris Russo in 1989. The show, which ran for 19 years, is credited for revolutionizing sports talk radio and was the subject of an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary in 2017. When Russo departed the station in 2008, Francesa began hosting a solo show.