Mike Fiers sports bizarre facial hair for start, immediately shaves it off afterward

Mike Fiers showed off a very strange beard on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers put his face through a lot of turbulence on Saturday when he started against the Texas Rangers.

First, he came out to the mound looking like ... well, it’s hard to describe:

It looks like a hybrid between a mustache and a beard, like he couldn’t decide which look he was shooting for.

Mike Fiers: “I wanna look like a G”



Barber: Say no more fam pic.twitter.com/K9zlpLRYa3 — Ryan Maquiñana (@RMaq28) September 15, 2019

For reference, here was Fiers during his last start last week with a healthy, but normal beard look:

Mike Fiers before he experimented with his facial hair look. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In any case, the “G” look did not last long. Fiers exited Saturday’s game — an 8-6 win for the A’s over Rangers — in the second inning with nerve irritation in his right arm. He then shaved off the “beard,” according to NBC Sports Bay Area, because he got hurt.

I believe Mike Fiers is clean shaven now. EVERYTHING is gone. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 15, 2019

“Just being funny, having fun with these guys," Fiers said. "It's a long season, we're in mid-September and just to give the guys a laugh, I'm kinda the guy they want to laugh at, so they dared me to do it or didn't think I'd go out and pitch with it. But I don't care."

The A’s hope that clean-shaven Fiers is not hurt long-term and will pitch as well as normal-bearded Fiers. The 34-year-old is 14-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 31 starts this season and has been an anchor of the team’s rotation.

They will need Fiers if they want to make a postseason run, no matter his facial hair situation.

