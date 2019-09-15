Mike Fiers sports bizarre facial hair for start, immediately shaves it off afterward

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9078/" data-ylk="slk:Mike Fiers">Mike Fiers</a> showed off a very strange beard on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Fiers showed off a very strange beard on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers put his face through a lot of turbulence on Saturday when he started against the Texas Rangers.

First, he came out to the mound looking like ... well, it’s hard to describe:

It looks like a hybrid between a mustache and a beard, like he couldn’t decide which look he was shooting for.

For reference, here was Fiers during his last start last week with a healthy, but normal beard look:

Mike Fiers before he experimented with his facial hair look. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Fiers before he experimented with his facial hair look. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In any case, the “G” look did not last long. Fiers exited Saturday’s game — an 8-6 win for the A’s over Rangers — in the second inning with nerve irritation in his right arm. He then shaved off the “beard,” according to NBC Sports Bay Area, because he got hurt.

“Just being funny, having fun with these guys," Fiers said. "It's a long season, we're in mid-September and just to give the guys a laugh, I'm kinda the guy they want to laugh at, so they dared me to do it or didn't think I'd go out and pitch with it. But I don't care."

The A’s hope that clean-shaven Fiers is not hurt long-term and will pitch as well as normal-bearded Fiers. The 34-year-old is 14-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 31 starts this season and has been an anchor of the team’s rotation.

They will need Fiers if they want to make a postseason run, no matter his facial hair situation.

