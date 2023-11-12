Who Is Mike Evans' Wife? All About Ashli Dotson

Mike Evans first met Ashli Dotson when they were attending college in Texas

Karl Walter/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Ashli Dotson and Mike Evans at the 11th Annual NFL Honors on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Evans has been married to his wife Ashli Dotson since 2016.

The NFL wide receiver, born in Galveston, Texas, first met Dotson through mutual friends in 2013, when they were both attending college in Texas. The following year, Evans was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they moved to Florida together. Later on in 2014, when they were with their families to celebrate Christmas, Evans proposed to her.

The couple got married in 2016, and have two daughters and a son together. Evans also has a daughter — who Dotson describes as a “bonus daughter” — from a previous relationship.

In an interview with the Buccaneers in 2018, Evans described him and his wife as being “one,” and said, “She’s the main one helping me.” On their sixth anniversary in February 2022, Evans called his wife “an elite mother, wife and best friend” in an Instagram post.

So who is Mike Evans’ wife? Here’s everything to know about Ashli Dotson and her relationship with the NFL star.

She was born and raised in Texas

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson.

According to Dotson's website, she was born to parents Brandi Dotson and Orlando Pierce on Dec. 17, 1993, and raised in Texas. For Mother’s Day in 2022, Dotson paid tribute to her mother in an Instagram post, describing her as “the best mom I could ever ask for."

She attended college in her home state, studying at Blinn Junior College in the city of Brenham. She revealed in a Q&A on her website that she majored in psychology because she wanted to become a counselor at the time.

She first met Evans in 2013

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson in 2013.

Dotson and Evans first met in 2013 as college students. Dotson was at Blinn, while Evans was studying at Texas A&M University. They met through their roommates, who knew each other.

Per Dotson, their “connection was intense” from their first meeting, and that they made a trip to the movies for their first date. She continued, “From that point on we spent every minute we could together, hanging out with our friends, seeing movies and going to [entertainment and lifestyle district] Northgate.”

She married Evans in 2016

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson.

At the end of 2014, during the couple’s Christmas celebrations, Evans proposed to Dotson, and she described the proposal as “absolutely beautiful and perfect.”

On Feb. 13, 2016, Dotson and Evans got married. As she said on her website, they had 26 bridesmaids and groomsmen at their wedding, and they chose The Corinthian in Houston as their venue. Dotson wore Jimmy Choo shoes and a dress designed by Alon Livné.

In the years following their wedding, the couple often celebrate their anniversary on social media. For their sixth anniversary in 2022, Dotson shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram with the caption, “You make it easy doing life with you, my love.”

She divides her time between Texas and Florida

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson.

Dotson grew up in Texas and divides her time between her home state and Florida, where Evans plays football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2018, she described on her website that moving to Florida as “quite an adventure.” They had to move to Tampa quickly after Mike got drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Dotson describes Texas as “home” but says that she “loves” Florida, particularly the beaches, the sunny weather and the friends they’ve made there since moving. She continued, “We love Texas and try to shoot home whenever we get the chance … no matter where we play, we will always end up back here … and this will always be our home.”

She is a mother

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson with their kids, Ariah Lynn, Amari Thomas and Mackenzie.

Dotson has three children — Ariah Lynn, Amari Thomas and Aliyah Nicole — with Evans, and a step-daughter, Mackenzie, who she describes as a “bonus daughter.” And she often discusses motherhood on her website.

Ariah was born on Nov. 30, 2016, and Dotson announced the news on Instagram a few days later with a picture of Ariah sleeping. Amari was born on Dec. 28, 2019, and Dotson again announced his arrival on Instagram. In a post on her website while pregnant with Amari, she said that both Mackenzie and Ariah were excited to be big sisters to a younger brother.

Aliyah was born on May 18, 2022, and Dotson shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos. In October 2022, she shared a photo of herself with her three children on Instagram, with the caption, “My everything and more.”

Dotson has also spoken about the first time she met Mackenzie, and saw her with her father. She said, “Meeting his daughter, spending that time with her, and seeing who Mike was as a father brought this whole new kind of love for him that I never knew existed.”

She runs a lifestyle blog

Mike Evans Instagram Ashli Dotson.

Dotson runs a blog, in which she talks about her life. She explained when starting her blog that she wanted it to be a space for people to get to know her better, but also for her to share the things she’d like to.

On her blog, she discusses life with her husband and children, travel, health, beauty and fashion, and she also shares recipes. She also has a Pinterest page, on which she shares outfits and homeware, and Instagram, on which she has over 25,000 followers.

She founded a foundation with Evans

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson.

Along with her husband, Dotson founded the Mike Evans Family Foundation. They began the foundation in 2017 to help support children in need and families affected by domestic violence.

Evans is president of the foundation, while Dotson is vice president and secretary. On the foundation’s website, it says that she is “very involved” in the foundation, and particularly enjoys the Catch for Christmas events, when the foundation gives gifts to children in Tampa.

Her interests include fashion and travel

Mike Evans Instagram Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson.

Along with spending time with family and friends, and working on her blog, Dotson has a range of interests including fashion and travel.

Her website has gift guides for holidays and a section for fashion, where she shares her favorite outfits. Along with a similar feature on Instagram, she also has a highlights collection for travel.

Dotson has also said on her website that she has interests in real estate, interior design and fashion design.

