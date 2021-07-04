Mike Don obituary

Mike Don, who has died aged 77, was a founder and editor of Mole Express, an underground magazine published in Manchester from 1970. He described Mole Express as somewhere between a community paper and the underground publications It and Friendz based in London.

Mole Express covered local politics, the counterculture, and music- and drug-related issues. Its readership ranged from local activists to followers of the Manchester music scene.

In 1974, he joined me and others in a collective to take over the management of Manchester’s Grass Roots bookshop. In the three years that followed, we had taken the shop from the backroom of a semi-derelict building on Oxford Road to a city centre location, turning it into the largest radical bookshop in Britain outside the capital.

Mike had a great memory, which was an important asset when running a bookshop with a diverse and changing stock in an age without accessible computer technology. He had a wide range of contacts both on the left and within countercultural networks.

Radical bookshops attracted unwanted attention from the far-right. We encountered threats and occasionally violence. On one celebrated occasion he was able to engage a known far-right activist in a conversation about their shared interest in rockabilly music, thereby diffusing any confrontation.

Mole Express folded in 1977 and he then launched City Enquirer, which lasted for three years, and where he concentrated on delving into the inner workings of Manchester city council and Greater Manchester police. He was a fine investigative journalist who had no interest in a mainstream media career. He said his inspiration was Claud Cockburn and his newspaper the Week.

He left Grass Roots bookshop in 1982 and started a mail order, and later online, secondhand book business, Dreamberry Wine, initially specialising in science fiction. He ran this from his home in Moss Side, Manchester, until he became ill at the end of last year.

Mike was born in Edinburgh to a single mother. He excelled academically and studied geology, first at Edinburgh University and latterly as a PhD student at Manchester University, though he did not complete his doctorate. It was at Manchester in 1968 that he met activists in a shared house and became interested in leftwing politics and joined a local anti-Vietnam war campaign.

His wit and repartee was renowned to the end.