Mike Dean returns to referee Burnley vs West Brom following death threats

(Getty Images)

Mike Dean will return to officiate in the Premier League this weekend having requested not to be involved last weekend following death threats sent to him and his family.

Dean will take charge of Burnley vs West Brom at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 52-year-old, who has taken charge of more than 500 Premier League games across his career, was sent abuse online after being involved in two controversial decisions in one week.

West Ham's Tomas Soucek was shown a red card for accidentally catching Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their 0-0 draw, while earlier that week Southampton's Jan Bednarek had been shown a red card during their 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Dean consulted the pitchside VAR monitor at the suggestion of Lee Mason for both decisions and both were later overturned on appeal.

Dean refereed Leicester's FA Cup game against Brighton shortly after but requested not to be involved in a Premier League match over the weekend. Michael Oliver, one of the most highly rated Premier League officials, will be the VAR for Dean's return.

The abuse directed at Dean lead to Referees' Association chair Paul Field warning that an official could be killed.

"Mike Dean's a victim. He has to look after his family and his own emotional welfare", said Field. "It is totally unacceptable and one day in this country, a referee will be killed.

Getty Images

"I have warned the authorities about this, I have warned the government that this is coming - one day, we will be having a conversation when a match official has lost their life."

Soucek and West Ham were dismayed by Dean's decision at Craven Cottage, but the Hammers midfielder defended the referee following the news of the abuse directed at him. The Czech posted on Twitter: "Whatever decisions are made on the pitch should stay on the pitch.

"I don't like hearing about it interfering with personal life and I send Mike Dean and his family my support.

"There is no place for abuse of any kind. It is in the past and I'm now focused on the rest of the season."