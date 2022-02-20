Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield in bid to takeover AGL and shut down coal plants earlier

Adam Morton and Peter Hannam
·2 min read
Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and the Canadian asset management giant Brookfield have launched an extraordinary joint bid to takeover AGL Energy, Australia’s most polluting company, with the goal to shut its coal power plants earlier than planned.

The unsolicited multi-billion dollar offer, lodged on Saturday, would see Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures acquire AGL’s power generation and energy retail divisions, which include coal, gas and renewable energy generation assets. The AGL board was meeting to discuss the offer on Sunday.

If successful, it is expected the new owners would aim to bring forward AGL’s exit from coal-fired power. It would also halt a planned demerger that would have broken off the company’s fossil fuel assets into a separate entity, to be called Accel Energy.

The offer valued AGL only marginally above the company’s closing share price on Friday of $7.16. Including AGL’s debt, the bid is in the range of $8bn, a source said.

The owners of Australia’s coal-fired generators are under increasing pressure, both economic due to the rise of cheap solar energy in the national grid, and from activist shareholders to act in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Earlier this month, AGL brought forward the planned closure date of the Bayswater black coal plant in New South Wales to no later than 2033, and Loy Yang A in the Latrobe Valley to 2045.

On Thursday, Origin Energy gave notice that the country’s biggest coal-fired power plant, Eraring, could shut seven years earlier than scheduled – in 2025, rather than 2032.

Cannon-Brookes, a renewable energy investor and vocal advocate for greater action on the climate crisis, has previously expressed an interest in backing clean energy assets to replace AGL’s ageing Liddell coal plant, which is due to shut next year.

AGL’s coal-fired plants make it Australia’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter. It is responsible for about 8% of the national total.

Brookfield last November secured approval from the foreign investment review board for the $17.8bn takeover of transmission group AusNet Services. Given AGL’s role as a major energy generator and retailer – before the planned demerger – the new bid may attract attention from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

AGL’s demerger is being advised by Macquarie Bank, while the Brookfield-Grok duo is being advised by Citi.

AGL, Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes declined to comment.

