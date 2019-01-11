Mike Brown: Protect rugby's top stars or game will suffer

Brown made his 308th appearance for Quins last weekend in their win over Newcastle Falcons

A week after Mike Brown made history as Harlequins’ most-capped player of all time, the full-back has a word of warning for the future: Protect the players or no-one will ever get near my record.

Concerns about player welfare continue to plague the sport that saw Brown last weekend make his 308th career appearance for Quins – passing Graham Murray’s record that had stood for 46 years.

Throw in his 72 caps for England and the 33-year-old’s achievement is a triumph for both consistency and dedication.

But in the future, will players be able to play at the top flight for as long as Brown has managed? Not according to the man himself: “I get concerned with the amount of games that people play in this country,” he admitted.

“I am more concerned for the younger lads, especially when you get to be a regular in the England team.

“Of course they want to play every game so it is hard to balance that but it is up to other people to help manage that.

“Clubs are of course paying these players, but it is about player welfare and longevity of career.

“It’s such a special achievement getting to that number of Quins caps and people keep telling me that no-one will ever do it again.

“And I think that’s a massive shame.

“It won’t be because people move clubs these days, it’s because they will not be able to play that many games in their career.

“It is so much harder now – and it is not just the games, the training as well, it all adds up.”

Brown’s comments come in the week that the latest annual injury report from the RFU and Premiership Rugby has hit the headlines.

The findings from last season have revealed that concussion remains the most common rugby injury, although incidents did drop compared to the 2016/17 season.

However, the severity of an average injury has worsened to a mean of 37 days on the sidelines and incidents of training injury for players on international duty were double that of the study average.

“It is always important to look at the game in terms of player welfare and see how you can change it, make the game better for the player as well as the spectator,” added Brown, speaking on behalf of Land Rover, at an off road driving event to kick off a huge year of rugby for the automotive brand and its ambassadors.

“It is important therefore to have it taken out of players hands, to get people actually looking after people.”

The big difference remains central contracting, proving so effective in both Ireland and New Zealand but non-existent in England.

The RFU missed their chance to introduce them when the game turned professional in the 90s meaning the power remains in the club’s hands.

And Brown admits England players cannot have their workloads so easily managed as a result – and that is having a negative effect on them.

He added: “Look at the amount of games people from other countries are playing, it is quite a big difference.

“That is the reality, that is the fact. I am not just sat here making that up. The Irish players, the southern hemisphere guys, they are playing a lot less.

“It does take its toll and I want England to continue to do well as a nation, and if we want that to happen we might have to take a look at the amount of games we are playing – I think it’s massively important.”

But Brown – who was dropped for the first time by Eddie Jones this past autumn – stopped short of criticising the current regime at Twickenham, despite a career-ending injury for Sam Jones occurring on England duty as well as a number of other high profile cases.

“I am not sure if that is luck or the type of training but I have to say from my personal experience, the regime before Eddie’s was tough as well,” he added.

“I wouldn’t say it is fair to put it all on Eddie and what he is doing. I think it is about looking at the whole picture and the trend of games played, maybe take a look at what the clubs are doing as well rather than blame it on one person.”

