Mike Brown arriving to Sacramento with mandate to make Playoffs

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources told ESPN. The Kings finalized a deal with Brown on Sunday after meeting with him over two days late last week, sources said. Brown comes to the Kings with a clear organizational mandate: End the longest playoff drought in the NBA and return the Kings to the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA

A little late to the party, but I can confirm that Mike Brown is the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. This feels like the right hire at the right moment. – 7:41 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Mike Brown brings a defensive presence to Sacramento and has won nearly 62% of his games as a head coach.

Sure, a team’s defense is only as good as the personnel on the roster, but it has to start at the top.

Good hire by the Kings. – 7:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is how long it’s been since Mike Brown was last a head coach.

This Cavaliers team was also the only time Mike Brown was a head coach on a team that didn’t have LeBron James or Kobe Bryant on it.

He’s seen some things for sure pic.twitter.com/YLLFfonEAd – 7:28 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

If Mike Brown lasts all four seasons of his contract, he will be the first of the 13 Kings coaches since Adelman to do so.

Dave Joerger lasted 3 seasons. Paul Westphal and Luke Walton (technically) were fired early in their 3rd season. – 7:23 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Mike Brown is also the second time in the last three hires the Kings will hire a former Lakers coach. – 7:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors assistant Mike Brown has been named the next coach of the Sacramento Kings. – 7:10 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become coach espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:10 PM

Story continues

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I saw Mike Brown early Saturday afternoon in Union Square as I was getting in my car. Chatted for a second before dipping off. He is always smiling but he really had this sh*t eating grin yesterday. He knew!😂 – 7:09 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The past few days have been fraught with palace intrigue, but sources confirm the Sacramento Kings are hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown as their new head coach. Read all about it right here ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:08 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Sources confirm that Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown is the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 7:05 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Dope for Mike Brown! He cool as fan man – 7:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mike Brown gets the Kings’ job, @espn says. – 7:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

I’ve been told if the Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, he is expected to remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run, in case anyone is wondering about that. – 10:54 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mike Brown on the Warriors’ bench. Mark Jackson at the broadcast table. Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/NFhtIM1RCo – 9:11 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Brown will finish the Warriors’ playoff run before moving onto his full-time duties with the Kings, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 8, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 8, 2022

Sean Cunningham: With both Sacramento head coaching finalists inside Chase Center for this Warriors & Grizzlies Game 3, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is seated courtside. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / May 7, 2022