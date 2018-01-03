Mike Brey nears record for wins at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Mike Brey insists he is more concerned about starting 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference than he is a much bigger number that he has been building for the past 17-plus years at Notre Dame.

''It's more important than 394,'' Brey said Tuesday by the Purcell Pavilion basketball court where overhead a banner has charted his run to 393, the record for men's basketball victories at Notre Dame he currently shares with Digger Phelps.

The 76-year-old Phelps will be on hand to watch as Brey's Fighting Irish (11-3, 1-0 ACC) take on North Carolina State (10-4, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

''I'm really happy for Mike and what he has done,'' Phelps said Saturday at halftime of Notre Dame's victory over Georgia Tech. ''He's done a great job in the Big East as well as the ACC. I wish him continued success.''

The task got more difficult with news that senior forward Bonzie Colson will miss up to eight weeks with a broken left foot suffered in practice. The 6-foot-6 Colson, who averaged 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, was scheduled for surgery Thursday.

''We are all feeling for Bonzie right now,'' Brey said. ''We need to embrace this challenge. This program has lost key guys before and we figured out a way to earn an NCAA bid.''

Now in his 18th season at Notre Dame, Brey's teams have made 16 postseason appearances, including back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight showings in 2015 (when they also won the ACC championship) and 2016. Phelps, whose 1973-74 team ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak and whose 1977-78 team reached the Final Four, coached 20 seasons at Notre Dame and had 17 postseason appearances.

''Digger had an unbelievable run here,'' the 58-year-old Brey said. ''The program he built made us a national name, and I've benefited from that. To have a chance to go by him is pretty powerful and I am very humbled by it.''