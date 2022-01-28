Mike Bobo staying in the SEC, joins Muschamp and Kirby Smart at UGA, report says

Another former South Carolina football coach is heading to Georgia.

Mike Bobo, who worked as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator in 2020 before becoming interim head coach that November after Will Muschamp’s firing, will be reunited with Muschamp at their alma mater in an offensive analyst role, according to a report Friday by 247Sports.

Citing a course, 247Sports reported that Bobo was in Athens and actively working for the Bulldogs on Friday.

Bobo spent two seasons playing on the same Georgia team as Muschamp and three years playing with current UGA head coach Kirby Smart. Bobo’s son, Drew Bobo, signed with Georgia as a 247Sports Composite three-star offensive lineman in December 2021. Muschamp’s son, Jackson Muschamp, is on UGA’s roster as a quarterback.

Will Muschamp joined Georgia’s staff as a defensive analyst in February 2021. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator along with Glenn Schumann after Dan Lanning was announced as the head coach at Oregon in December.

With his move to UGA, Mike Bobo will have coached at three different SEC schools throughout the past three years. Bobo was initially retained at South Carolina as the offensive coordinator under Shane Beamer but left for the same position at Auburn after Bryan Harsin was hired in December 2020.

Bobo headed to Auburn less than two weeks after being announced as part of Beamer’s staff and in the days after his contract with South Carolina was extended. Beamer never publicly detailed the reasons Bobo gave for leaving but did acknowledge making mistakes in filling his first coaching staff at USC.

“I want guys that want to be here. I’m not just going out there to hire some guy that has a fancy name because he’s got a famous last name or because he’s coached in the SEC for 20 years,” Beamer said in January 2021. “There’s plenty of examples of guys like that that it hasn’t worked out here, a lot here recently.”

Bobo’s offense underperformed at Auburn, and he was fired last November after the Tigers lost a four-overtime game to Alabama. The Tigers also lost to South Carolina 21-17 last season.

Bobo started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 1999 after playing quarterback in Athens from 1993-1997. He spent one season as a quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville State in 2000 before heading back to Georgia’s staff from 2001-14 under Mark Richt.

Bobo was the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach from 2001-06 and was promoted to offensive coordinator from 2007-14. He became the head coach at Colorado State in 2015 and stayed there until 2019, when he and CSU mutually agreed to part ways.