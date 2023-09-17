Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets coach after NHLPA investigation

The Blue Jackets’ Mike Babcock era barely lasted three months and is over before the controversial coach could run the bench in a single game.

Babcock resigned Sunday, four days after allegations surfaced on a popular hockey podcast that he violated players’ privacy during offseason meetings and 78 days after the Blue Jackets announced him as their new head coach.

The team also announced that associate coach Pascal Vincent has been named head coach and agreed to a two-year contract.

It’s a stunning development with the team set to open training camp Wednesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets name Mike Babcock as their new head coach on July 1, 2023.

Reviews were conducted by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association after former NHL player and TNT studio host Paul Bissonnette made allegations Tuesday on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast that Babcock, 60, was demanding access to players’ phones so he could scroll through personal photos.

The Blue Jackets’ initial response to the podcast’s allegations was to push back against them and attempt to explain what happened by adding context from Babcock and captain Boone Jenner, whose meeting with Babcock was referenced by Bissonnette on the podcast.

Bissonnette said Babcock told the Blue Jackets’ captain he wanted to see the photos on his phone to “see what kind of person you are.”

Hours after the podcast was published, Babcock and Jenner issued statements through the Blue Jackets refuting Bissonnette’s version of what happened and saying it was “disappointing” to see their interaction taken out of context. During calls with The Columbus Dispatch following those statements, Babcock and Jenner each said the Jackets’ captain responded to Babcock’s request by using Apple’s Airplay feature to post some photos on the TV screen in the coach’s office.

“To have it blown out of proportion, completely out of proportion, is disappointing to me,” Jenner said. “That was our first meeting, getting to know each other. It was a really good meeting and all the talks we’ve had since have been really good.”

Mike Babcock talks to the media after being named head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1, 2023.

Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau echoed Jenner’s story and said that his summer interactions with Babcock were positive. Defenseman Zach Werenski said the same thing Wednesday on 97.1 FM.

“I think it’s one of those things where it’s really a non-event in our locker room,” Werenski said. “I think guys didn’t even think twice about it when they were meeting with ‘Babs’ and kind of going through that process. It’s so harmless on his end. He’s just trying to get to know guys.”

Werenski met with Babcock at the coach’s home in Brighton, Michigan, and said the screen sharing function on his phone wasn’t working during the three-hour chat. After speaking with multiple teammates about their meetings with the coach, Werenski said he didn’t detect red flags about Babcock.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has said the same thing,” Werenski said on the radio show. “He just wants to see our family, see our dogs, where we’re from, what we like to do in the summer … there (were) no boundaries crossed at all with anyone.”

The Blue Jackets’ reversal on the allegations followed the NHLPA’s inquiry, which included the organization’s top two leaders – executive director Marty Walsh and assistant executive director Ron Hainsey – flying to Columbus on Thursday to speak with players. Walsh, Hainsey and NHLPA general counsel Don Zavelo then headed to New York to meet with NHL officials Friday at the league’s headquarters.

It was a previously scheduled meeting, but the NHLPA leaders updated the league on what they learned about Babcock’s interactions with players. The NHLPA issued a statement following the meeting that said the NHL provided an update on the union’s ongoing review of the matter. The NHL did not issue a statement following the meeting.

