Mike Babcock announces plans to retire from coaching

Longtime NHL head coach and 2008 Stanley Cup champion Mike Babcock says that he plans on stepping away from hockey for good. (Reuters)

A day after resigning as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, former NHL bench boss Mike Babcock has announced that he plans on retiring.

In an appearance on 650 CKAM in Saskatchewan on Friday, Babcock made it clear that he does not plan on returning to coach in the NHL, or anywhere, for that matter.

"No, that's sure not the plan," he said. "My wife and I have discussed this a ton, obviously. ... We always said we were going to retire at 60, and I'm 59. Basically, that's what it is.

"If things change, I guess they change, but surely that's not our plan. Believe me, we've talked to lots of people about opportunities and enjoyed those conversations. In the end, we feel this is best for us and best for our family, so that's what we're doing."

Babcock spent only one season at the helm of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team, guiding the Huskies to a 14-9 record before falling to the Calgary Dinos in a best-of-three series in the Canada West quarter-finals.

Babcock joined the Huskies on a volunteer basis in February 2021.

"Since I got kicked off the treadmill in Toronto, (my wife and I) have really enjoyed life," he said. "It was a spectacular experience to come back to Saskatoon, obviously to be around my family. ... In saying that, for us, it's time to move on."

Prior to his venture in U Sports, the Manitouwadge, Ontario native spent 17 seasons as a head coach in the NHL, splitting 1,301 games between the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs. Babcock owns a 700-418-19-164 career record, with 14 playoff appearances and a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008.

He last coached in the NHL with Toronto, where he was fired 23 games into the 2019-2020 season.

On the international stage, Babcock has coached Canada to two Olympic gold medals, World Juniors gold, World Championship gold and a World Cup of Hockey title. He is the first and only coach to be a member of the triple gold club, which includes those who have won Olympic and World Championship gold, as well as a Stanley Cup.

