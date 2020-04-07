Mike Anderson & Mike Poglese Join Forces To Create A Power House Brand Called BrandBerry Unlimited

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / The adage that two brains are better than one may explain why Mike Anderson and Mike Poglese created a partnership. Their partnership was a timely one complementing their skills and launching a fantastic brand- BrandBerry Unlimited. BrandBerry is a brand that connects high-level celebrities to upcoming personal brands and businesses to boost their social media presence. Indeed, strategic business partnerships often allow businesses the opportunity to grow their customer base and improve their business. A connection could often mean that your business will reach new markets, increase customer loyalty, or even block a competitor through an exclusive contract.

BrandBerry was officially launched at the beginning of 2020. Mike Poglese and Mike Anderson had worked on separate entities but chose to work closely together in 2019. After handling over 400 clients, the two entrepreneurs joined forces to form more than just an Instagram company. It has since become a company that represents the fact that we can feel just about anything in the digital marketing space.

How It All Started

Mike Poglese is a six-figure agency owner, influencer, podcast host, and an action sports junkie. Poglese spent a more significant part of his life living in Richmond, Virginia, where he completed high school. After that, he left to stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he attended Coastal Carolina University pursuing Marine Science. Poglese was expelled from the university but positively used the situation that had befallen him. He teamed up with a quickly growing digital agency.

Mike Anderson, on the other hand, was also a six-figure digital nomad, social media marketer, consultant, content creator, and investor. On a small island off Cape Cod, MA; Anderson spent a whole two decades. He was a hyped three sports athlete in his area until he reached midway through high school, where he lost focus. However, through grace, he completed high school and pursued community college but later dropped out due to frequent class absenteeism.

It was at this time that Poglese was facing some issues with fulfillment just after scaling his agency to multiple six figures. Poglese decided to take a step back and develop a more scalable process and guess what? BrandBerry was the result.

Do You Want To Grow Your Brand?

Growing your brand is one of the most fantastic things you can ever achieve in life and you will never regret it. That is why BrandBerry will help you grow your brand beyond 10,000 followers by establishing an audience. BrandBerry will then give you access to its verified engagement groups to solidify your social credibility. You will then be able to utilize one of the proven strategies to drive traffic to your profile. It is not a secret that you will be surprised by the quality of the connections made.

Growing your brand will help you grow your customer base, which is essential in your business success. It will also help you understand your customer's needs and develop services and products that meet those needs.

Why Choose BrandBerry ‘Unlimited'?

BrandBerry Unlimited will help your brand increase its digital footprint and awareness online. The company has specialized in managing social media through strategies for seven to eight-figure brands, which are top performers within their industries. BrandBerry also partners with other agencies located in different parts of the world that white label BrandBerry Unlimited's services.

BrandBerry Unlimited still aims to help thousands of entrepreneurs overcome the issues of obscurity and create brand awareness for themselves and their companies along the way. The company will help you achieve your dreams in full confidence and hope for the future. The duo today has worked with more than 250 personal brands and businesses on establishing a robust online presence. They are connecting high-level influencers to upcoming private brands and companies on a day to day basis with the mission to serve.

Final Words

It is essential to embrace partnerships that can bring brands together or help brands grow. These partnerships help reach new audiences and enhance the perception of their brand. For a successful collaboration, the two brands need to align, so it seems natural and exciting to see them together. It is a wrong notion to think that in a partnership, you make a sale, and the game is over. There is more than that. BrandBerry Unlimited has thrived because of providing itself on delivery, transparency, trust, and over-delivering. These qualities have built up a lasting brand, one of the best in the new decade. Choose BrandBerry today and experience a difference.

Name: Mike Anderson

Company Name: BrandBerry Unlimited

Contact Information: mikea@brandberryunlimited.com

SOURCE: BrandBerry Unlimited





