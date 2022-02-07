Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out of giant slalom in stunning first ski of 2022 Olympics

United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish during the women's giant slalom at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 07, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

YANQING, China — One of the United States' most decorated Olympians, Mikaela Shiffrin, saw her chances of winning a first medal at the 2022 Games almost immediately go down the drain on Monday in Beijing.

She had to ski out of her first run of the giant slalom very early in the run, meaning her gold medal defense in the event is over.

She was forced to bail out of the run after she started aggressively and began to lose control of her skis.

It was a shocking development for the two-time Olympic gold medalist, especially considering she won the same event at the 2018 Olympics.

It was the first time she skied out of the event in any venue since 2018, ending a 30-race streak.

Her chances of adding to her medal count aren't finished yet as she'll still be the favorite in the slalom next week. She also plans to race in the Super-G on Thursday as well as the downhill and the combined event next week.