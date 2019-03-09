Mikaela Shiffrin sets record for most World Cup wins in a season

The peerless Mikaela Shiffrin once again made history on Saturday, breaking the record for the most race wins in a World Cup season with her 15th triumph of the 2018-19 campaign.

Shiffrin claimed victory in the slalom discipline at Spindleruv Mlyn, the Czech venue where she made her World Cup debut in 2011, two days before her 16th birthday.

Already the slalom and overall champion this season, the American was the quickest in both runs, her combined time of 1 minute, 38.98 seconds enough to secure victory by 0.85 seconds over Wendy Holdener, with Petra Vlhova (+2.03) a distant third.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Her record total, which tops the 14 wins of Vreni Schneider in 1988-89, could yet be increased, with four further events scheduled for next week's season finale in Soldeu.

Story continues

pic.twitter.com/XrdUlllw3i

MORE: Lindsey Vonn: Mikaela Shiffrin will eclipse World Cup record in two years

Shiffrin, who turns 24 next week, has now won 39 World Cup slalom events in her career – including seven in the current campaign – leaving her one short of the all-time record held by Ingemar Stenmark.

She holds 58 wins across all disciplines and continues to rapidly close in on Stenmark's benchmark of 86.