Mikaela Shiffrin second in first attempt at matching Ingemar Stenmark's all-gender win record

Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Ingemar Stenmark's record will have to wait.

Mikaela Shiffrin was second in her first attempt at tying the Swedish legend's all-gender mark of 86 World Cup victories Sunday, finishing just 0.06 seconds behind Germany's Lena Duerr in a slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

As she has so often this season, the American had a significant lead after the first run. But Duerr has been particularly tough on this course – she was second to Shiffrin in Saturday's slalom – and skied a near-perfect second run. Shiffrin did not, losing speed on the bottom half of the chewed-up course and finishing the equivalent of millimeters behind Duerr.

Shiffrin didn't look upset as she crossed the finish line and saw the standings. She'd said after Saturday's win that she didn't know if she could match Stenmark this weekend because of how fierce the competition was.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

"I’m not worried about it," she'd said. "There’s a lot of athletes out here who can win the race, so I’m going to enjoy the competition for what it is and I’m going to do my best."

What's next for Mikaela Shiffrin?

The World Cup circuit takes a break for the world championships, which are Feb. 6-19 in France. Those don't count as World Cup races, and Shiffrin plans to skip the first races when it resumes.

That means her first chance to surpass Stenmark would come March 3-5, with two super-Gs and a downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway. But her best chance is likely to be in the Swedish legend’s home country, with giant slalom and slalom races in Are on March 10 and 11.

Of Shiffrin’s 85 World Cup wins, 52 are in slalom and 19 are in giant slalom.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

Where Mikaela Shiffrin ranks

Shiffrin did clinch the season title for slalom with her second-place finish Sunday. That is her seventh, for those keeping score.

Shiffrin has also all but wrapped up her fourth overall title, which would bring her within one of the women’s record, set in the 1970s by Annemarie Moser-Proell. Shiffrin leads Slovakia's Petra Vlhova by more than 700 points.

Shiffrin also leads the giant slalom standings after winning twice last week.

Mikaela Shiffrin's pace

Making Shiffrin's record chase even more impressive is the pace with which she's done it. It has taken her 10 years and a little over one month to get to 85 World Cup wins, while it took Stenmark more than 12 years.

She does not turn 28 until March 13. Stenmark was 32 when he won his last World Cup race while fellow American Lindsey Vonn, who previously held the mark for most wins by a woman, was 33.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mikaela Shiffrin chases Ingemar Stenmark, World Cup mark: What's next?

Latest Stories

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback in 1995. The Panthers announced Thursday they've agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. Reich was chosen among nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and this season's interim head coach, Steve Wilks. The 61-year-old Reich joins

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl