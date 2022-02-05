Mikaela Shiffrin Reveals Annoying Kids' Song That Gets Stuck In Her Head Before Races

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin said she doesn’t exactly have a routine or mantra to repeat before races.

But the two-time Olympic champion does have a kids’ tune on loop in her head. “For a lot of last season, it was that children’s song, ‘On Top of Spaghetti,’” she told NBC’s Lester Holt from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in a video shared online by People magazine.

“That’s as you’re at the gate?” asked Lester.

“Yeah,” Shiffrin replied. It’s “like, ‘No, get out, get out, get out.’”

"It's like flying without a plane."



Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin speaks with @LesterHoltNBC about the exhilaration she feels on the slopes.



Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews at 6:30 ET / 5:30 CT for more (check local listings). pic.twitter.com/NeTft4keB6 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 4, 2022

But skiing well is “like flying without a plane,” she told Holt. “It just makes you feel so good that everything else is worth it.”

Shiffrin, 26, is a favorite for the five individual and one team events she is expected to take part in at the Games.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...