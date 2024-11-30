Mikaela Shiffrin, on the cusp of 100th win, wipes out at the alpine ski World Cup

Shiffrin did not finish after clipping a gate on her second run, falling short of history as a result

Mikaela Shiffrin had a strong first run at the Killington Cup, but failed to finish the second run after clipping a gate. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, on the cusp of history, instead ended the Stifel Killington Cup with disappointment.

Shiffrin was on track to earn her 100th World Cup win at the Killington Cup on Saturday, a stop on the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup held in Vermont. But while making her second run down the mountain in the giant slalom race, Shiffrin wiped out and failed to finish.

Shiffrin ended the first run in first place with a time of 55.78, finishing 0.32 seconds ahead of Swedish skier Sara Hector. Shiffrin then went last on the second run, but seemingly clipped a gate and became entangled in the netting that marked out of bounds. She did not finish the run.

Per Noah Cierzan of MyNBC5, Shiffrin was carted off the slopes on a sled after needing help getting untangled from the netting. Shiffrin is currently undergoing testing, per the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

Mikaela took the sled down and is currently being evaluated. More info to come, but take solace in the fact that she asked about her splits 🥹🙏 @MikaelaShiffrin — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) November 30, 2024

Hector went on to win the event as a result, and sits first in the World Cup standings. Shiffrin is now in 11th place in the World Cup standings, after winning two of the four events so far.

If Shiffrin is able to keep competing, she will have plenty of chances to go for the record this season: The World Cup tour includes 24 events before the World Ski Championships in February. On Sunday, the Killington Cup will have a slalom event, followed by events in the Colorado, Switzerland and Austria throughout December. Two giant slalom races in Quebec's Mont Tremblant were supposed to take place December 7-8, but have been canceled due to a lack of snow; FIS is working to reschedule those races.