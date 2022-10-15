Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight

Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner collide in a super-featherweight unification bout on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.

The bad blood between the two world champions adds extra spice to a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.

The winner will catapult up the pound-for-pound rankings and position themselves for a mega payday and monster fight up a weight class against undisputed champion Katie Taylor. The pair shoved and kicked out at each other at the weigh-in, but any antics outside the ring and trash talk will matter little when that first bell rings.

“I didn’t have any arms because I had three belts, so I used my leg,” Mayer told Sky Sports. “All this talk about struggling to make weight is a reflection of what’s going on with this girl. She spends too much time in the weight room, she’s struggling. She has to knock me out, she knows that, it’s the only way she’s going to win. I’m going to out-box her, she thinks she’s a good boxer but she’s never been in there with somebody like me.”

17:30 , Jack Rathborn

Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2 Arena.

The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24 hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.

A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after some gentle relaxation, everything is set for Saturday night. It is a great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was convinced that one of the two exceptional world title fights would fall victim to circumstances. The men would have fallen down like feathers in the wind and started suing.

17:20 , Jack Rathborn

Mikaela Mayer has set her sights on a fight against Katie Taylor next should she emerge victorious in her grudge match with Alycia Baumgardner on Saturday.

The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion looks to unify the division against her compatriot, who holds the WBC crown, as chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall, in the historic all-female card at The O2.

But after missing out on facing Taylor throughout a fine amateur career, which saw Mayer represent the United States at the Rio Olympics, a step up in weight to battle the legendary Irishwoman is top of her goals beyond this weekend.

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.

The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.

There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

After Claressa Shields’s clinical dismantling of Ema Kozin in Cardiff, with 10 brutally one-sided rounds inviting awe and grimaces in equal measure, a more competitive duel erupted at ringside. Throughout the course of the fight, Savannah Marshall had sat in the front row with an expression of theatrical boredom, at one stage even pretending to fall asleep. But as the pair came face-to-face in front of the cameras, their longstanding animosity quickly ignited as a shouting match featured all the grand predictions and angry threats that form the fabric of any legacy-defining bout.

It is a tantalising prospect, and undoubtedly one of the best fights to be made in boxing. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and holds three of the recognised middleweight world titles. She is an astonishing talent, who perhaps fairly proclaims herself as the greatest female boxer in history, despite still being only 26 years old. Her only defeat as an amateur came way back in 2012, in the build-up to the London Games. It was inflicted by the harder fists of Marshall, who never achieved such distinction as an amateur but now holds the only belt out of Shields’s reach.

It is a rivalry riven with intrigue and hostility. There is an underlying respect for one another’s ability, but also a personal dislike. For Shields, that defeat remains the only blemish on a path she’s blazed through the sport. And as she fielded questions shortly before midnight in Cardiff, the Michigan native was typically bullish. “I haven’t been impressed with any of Marshall’s fights,” she said spikily. “I think her getting a few easy opponents and a few knockouts have really fed her ego the wrong way. She doesn’t know how to be a world champion. I’m glad the confidence is up the roof because I’m going to beat it out of her.”

Friday 14 October 2022 17:04 , Jack Rathborn

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall produced fireworks in a war of words at the weigh-in for their middleweight world title unification fight on Saturday.

The American, who holds three of the world titles at the weight, vowed to knock out the Briton, with the pair putting their ‘0’ at risk entering the bout with matching 12-0 records.

On the historic all-female card, Shields is bullish over her chances and eager to win in emphatic fashion.

The 27-year-old from Michigan told Sky Sports: “This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

Verbal blows traded as Savannah Marshall prepares for Claressa Shields showdown