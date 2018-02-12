Mikael Kingsbury's lucky shirt leads him to gold
Mikael Kingsbury’s nickname is the King of Moguls, and Monday morning when he won his first Olympic gold medal, the nickname couldn’t be truer.
The 25-year-old is a tad bit superstitious when it comes to his competition days; always wearing the same t-shirt under his jacket. And the printed words on the shirt fit him perfectly.
Here’s the story behind Kingsbury’s old, washed-up and, most importantly, lucky competition garment.
More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: