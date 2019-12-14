Mikaël Kingsbury takes World Cup silver in Thaiwoo moguls

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury followed last weekend's season-opening gold medal with a silver medal win on Saturday at a moguls World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.

The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.29 to miss the top spot on the podium by 0.6 points, taken by Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims silver:

Benjamin Cavet of France was third with 83.28.

Kingsbury said the strategy on his final run against Ikuma, "a good friend and fierce competitor," was to "push a bit more" but his opponent overtook him for top spot.

Kingsbury captured his 57th gold medal in his 100th World Cup appearance at last weekend's season opener in Ruka, Finland.

Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe will also come home with a medal, finishing third on the women's side with 74.29. The gold was won by Perrine Laffont of France (81.37) while the silver went to Yulia Galysheva (79.77).

WATCH | Dufour-Lapointe takes bronze:

"The course was a real challenge," said Dufour-Lapointe, who battled shin pain early in the competition. "I am really proud of myself and my team. It helps a lot to have a podium [finish] before Christmas."

Competition concludes Sunday with a dual moguls event.

Other Canadian results: