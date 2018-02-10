Mikael Kingsbury and Philippe Marquis have a bromance

Mikael Kingsbury and Philippe Marquis work very close alongside each other as the pair of freestyle skiers train together for the moguls event. In doing so, Kingsbury and Marquis have forged a great camaraderie, one so strong that it has developed into a full-blown bromance.

“We understand each other.” Kingsbury said of the bond between the two skiers. “It’s a good combination.”

The combination has been more than good, and the two will look to continue upon their success while additionally strengthening their bromance in PyeongChang during the 2018 Winter Olympics.