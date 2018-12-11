Mikael Kingsbury named 2018 Lou Marsh Trophy winner

Mikael Kingsbury said earlier this week that if he wasn’t recognized for his incredible achievements this year that it would be “impossible” for a freestyle skier to ever truly be regarded on the same level as other brilliant Canadian athletes competing in other sports.

Whether that’s true, well, we’ll never know.

The moguls king was named the Lou Marsh Trophy winner as Canada’s top athlete from 2018, edging NHL star Connor McDavid, figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, golfer Brooke Henderson and curler Kaitlyn Lawes on the ballot as voted on by select members of the Canadian media.

Kingsbury is richly deserving of the honour, having won the Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang and two Crystal Globes, which earned him the distinction of the world’s top freestyle skier in 2018 across all disciplines. He won eight of his 10 world cup events in the 2017-18 season and captured his 50th world cup victory to kick off the current competitive season and retain the No. 1 world ranking.

No Canadian athlete was more successful or more dominant in 2018 than Lou Marsh Trophy winner, Mikael Kingsbury.

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports/Getty

Dan Toman, Yahoo Sports Canada managing editor, was part of the selection committee.

His ballot:

Mikael Kingsbury

Connor McDavid

Brooke Henderson

