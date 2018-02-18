Olympic star Mikael Kingsbury ditches shirt, cheers on Canadians in PyeongChang





After celebrating his gold medal in men’s moguls, Mikael Kingsbury did what any young Canadian Olympic athlete would do: cheer on your fellow Canadians, tarps off.

Canada’s moguls master joined freestyle skiers Philippe Marquis (left) and Marc-Antoine Gagnon (middle) on Saturday to cheer on Alex Beaulieu-Marchand at the men’s slopestyle event in PyeongChang.

Mikael Kingsbury (R), Philippe Marquis (L) and Marc-Antoine Gagnon ditch their shirts to cheer on fellow Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand at the men’s slopestyle event in PyeongChang.

Canada’s skiing contingent in PyeongChang is a tight knit group — both Kingsbury and Marquis gushed about their bromance ahead of the Games, and it’s clear the two are forming quite the wolfpack on the slopes.





The caption on his tweet translates to, “Ready to encourage @ABMskier for his second run.”

Beaulieu-Marchand must have been feeling the good vibes, as he went on to qualify for the 12-man slopestyle final with a 94.20 score in his second run. He finished the qualifying round in third place behind Sweden’s Oscar Wester and Swiss skier Andri Ragletti.

