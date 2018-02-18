Mikael Kingsbury ditches his shirt, cheers on fellow Canadians in PyeongChang





After celebrating his gold medal in men’s moguls, Mikael Kingsbury did what any young Canadian Olympic athlete would do: cheer on your fellow Canadians, tarps off.

Canada’s moguls master joined freestyle skiers Philippe Marquis (left) and Marc-Antoine Gagnon (middle) on Saturday to cheer on Alex Beaulieu-Marchand at the men’s slopestyle event in PyeongChang.





The caption on his tweet translates to, “Ready to encourage @ABMskier for his second run.”

Canada’s skiing contingent in PyeongChang is a tight knit group — both Kingsbury and Marquis gushed about their bromance ahead of the Games, and it’s clear the two are forming quite the wolfpack on the slopes.

Beaulieu-Marchand must have been feeling the good vibes, as he went on to qualify for the 12-man slopestyle final with a 94.20 score in his second run. He finished the qualifying round in third place behind Sweden’s Oscar Wester and Swiss skier Andri Ragletti.

