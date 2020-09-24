



24 September 2020

Announcement no. 39/2020

Mikael Hvolgaard appointed permanent Executive Vice President, Private of Alm. Brand

In continuation of company announcement no. 30/2020, Alm. Brand announces that Mikael Toke Hvolgaard has been appointed permanent Executive Vice President, Private of Alm. Brand. In this position, he will come to play an important role in developing top-of-the-line solutions for the company’s customers and achieving the company’s ambitious growth targets.

Mikael Hvolgaard (44) has been appointed permanent Executive Vice President, Private of Alm. Brand. Mikael Hvolgaard has held the office of interim Executive Vice President of Private lines for the past few months and has many years’ experience in portfolio management and pricing in the financial sector.

The appointment of Mikael Toke Hvolgaard is the result of a thorough recruitment process among a strong field of qualified candidates. In the new position, he will play a key role in developing new offers for our customers and catering to the constantly evolving demands for interaction with Alm. Brand as their bank, insurance or pension provider.

Prior to being appointed interim Executive Vice President, Private, Mikael Hvolgaard was Head of Products, Pricing and Portfolio reporting to the former Executive Vice President of Private lines. He joined Alm. Brand from Codan, where he had worked three years as head of underwriting, and before that he was head of portfolio management of Tryg’s Danish private line business.

Mikael Toke Hvolgaard will take up the position as permanent Executive Vice President, Private effective from today and will join Alm. Brand’s group management consisting of Rasmus Werner Nielsen (CEO), Andreas Ruben Madsen (CFO), Kristian Hjort-Madsen (Executive Vice President, Business Development & Digitalisation) and Kim Bai Wadstrøm (Executive Vice President, Commercial).





