Mikael Granlund traded to Predators while fiancée is in labour





As you can imagine, NHL trade deadline day is a hectic time to be a player.

You could be at your home, harmlessly making something to eat with the TV on in the background and the next thing you know, the pundits are saying you’ve been shipped to a new city.

It’s very unsettling, to say the least.

But former Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund’s trade deadline day experience was a little different. Granlund was dealt to the Nashville Predators just before the deadline, but the young Finn was a little pre-occupied with his family when his trade was announced.

Granlund’s fiancée is in labor right now, says Fenton, and he feels bad for disrupting their lives #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 25, 2019





Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions for the former first-round pick.

Sure, at first it’s easy to criticize Wild GM Paul Fenton for trading one of his players at this time, but that’s the nature of the trade deadline. On any other day you can wait to sign off on such a deal, but the trade deadline doesn’t afford teams looking to deal with the option of tomorrow.

Nevertheless, congratulations are in order for the Granlund family! On the same day Mikael welcomed his baby into the world, the newly-minted Predator will likely welcome an even better chance to win the Stanley Cup into his life as well.

The 2019 NHL trade deadline was very eventful for Mikael Granlund. (Getty Images)

