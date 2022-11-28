Enedo Plc

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 November 2022 at 16:30

Mikael Fryklund appointed permanent CEO of Enedo Plc

The Board of Directors of Enedo Plc has appointed Mikael Fryklund as permanent CEO of Enedo Plc. Mikael Fryklund started as Interim CEO of Enedo Plc on 8 June 2021 and one of his major projects has been to lead Enedo through the transition period into a profitable company and execute the turnaround program released during autumn 2021.

The turnaround program was finalized during H1 2022 and the net profit of Enedo turned positive during Q3 2022 in line with the plans.

