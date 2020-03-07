Mikaël Kingsbury secures 9th overall World Cup title with dual moguls win

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 9th overall World Cup title on Saturday, with victory in the men's dual moguls at Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Saturday.

Kingsbury finished ahead of Great Britain's Gerken Schofield and Wilson Bradley of the United States to extend his rule.

With only two more competitions left in the season, the 27-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., has secured his throne with an unsurmountable 300-plus points lead, well clear of Japan's Ikuma Horishima, his closest rival.

WATCH | Mikael Kingsbury tops podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia:

"After I knew I was going to win it kind of released some pressure out of my shoulders and I started skiing a bit better," Kingsbury said.

"This is one of the best venues I've competed at in my entire career," he said of the hill in Krasnoyarsk. "This is my third World Cup win in three starts in Russia. This place has been very good to me."

Brendan Kelley of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.

In women's competition, France's Perrine Laffont finished first, followed by Australia's Jakara Anthony and Jaelin Kauf of the United States.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in fifth.