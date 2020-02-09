Mikaël Kingsbury, Justine Dufour-Lapointe bringing home moguls gold medals

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, coming off Thursday's silver and bronze-medal efforts in Utah, reached the top of the podium in their respective races at Saturday's moguls event in Deer Valley.

With many in the crowd anticipating another dual between Kingsbury and Japan's Ikuma Horishima, it never materialized after the latter fell ahead of the second jump during the semifinal round. The native of Deux Montagnes, Que., battled Benajmin Cavet of France and dominated.

Kingsbury, who now has 61 World Cup victories in his illustrious career, said it was special competing under the lights.

"I skied strong with a very good strategy; I let the guys try and catch me. It's nice to get number 61," the 27-year-old told Freestyle Canada.

On Thursday, Horishima won gold with a run that included a double full up top and cork 10 at the bottom, scored him 89.17 points, a score that Kingsbury could not beat.

WATCH | Mikaël Kingsbury scores moguls gold:

Dufour-Lapointe, brimming with confidence from her recent success, rose to the challenge on Saturday.

The Montreal native took advantage when World Cup leader Perrine Laffont was eliminated in the early rounds. Laffont of France had extended her unbeaten streak to five last weekend in Calgary.

"Winning in Deer Valley is the best feeling ever," said an emotional Dufour-Lapointe. "Everyone knows this is one of the hardest courses out there on the World Cup tour. This win means so much. The Tiger is back."

WATCH | Justine Dufour-Lapointe adds to recent success:

The FIS World Cup tour shifts to Tazawako, Japan, on Feb. 22-23.