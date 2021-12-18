Mikaël Kingsbury claims 2nd consecutive World Cup dual moguls title

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury claims his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish in Alpe d'Huez, France. (Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images - image credit)

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming his second consecutive dual moguls title to open the season.

The 29-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 30.00 to beat Walter Wallberg (5.00) in the big final for his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish.

"Yesterday I was happy with my skiing, I knew I was skiing fast so I had a good chance in duals," said Kingsbury, following the big final in Alpe d'Huez, France. "It's cool to win both duals events [to open the season] before Christmas and to end the weekend on a good note.

"I could go home now and rest."

Kingsbury earned a bronze medal Friday in the moguls super final event.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (20.00) finished third, a day after the Japanese athlete defeated the Canadian for the eighth time in the moguls super final.

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic and world champion, missed the podium in moguls last weekend in Sweden, before bouncing back to win gold in dual moguls a day later.

