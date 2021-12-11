Mihir Patel to captain Canada cricket team at the ICC 2022 Men’s U-19 World Cup

TORONTO — Mihir Patel will captain the Canadian cricket team at the ICC 2022 Men’s U-19 World Cup next month in the Caribbean.

The 19-year-old from Toronto has experience at the competition, scoring a notable 90 off 105 balls in a loss to the United Arab Emirates at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup where the young Canadians finished 13th.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament that runs Jan. 14 to Feb. 5 across four Caribbean countries. Canada will play out of Group A with defending champion Bangladesh, England and the United Arab Emirates.

Group B features India, Ireland, South Africa and Uganda while Group C comprises Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. Group D is made up of Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and host West Indies.

The top two from each of the four groups advance to the Super League with the remaining teams moving on to the Plate playoffs.

Canada will open Jan. 15 against the United Arab Emirates in St. Kitts before taking on England on Jan. 18, and Bangladesh on Jan. 20.

---

Canada Under-19 Cricket Team

Mihir Patel, (capt.), Sahil Badin, Anoop Chima, Ethan Gibson, Parmveer Kharoud, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Sheel Patel, Gavin Niblock, Mohit Prashar, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Gurnek Johal Singh, Arjuna Sukhu.

Reserves: Yash Mondkar, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Ashir Zamir, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ayush Singh.

Manager: Anil Khanna.

Head coach: Farouk Kirmani.

Assistant coach: Surrendra Seeraj.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press