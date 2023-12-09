Miguel's season-high 20 points lift South Florida past Florida State, 88-72

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a season-high 20 points and South Florida beat Florida State 88-72 at the Orange Bowl Classic, handing the Seminoles their third straight loss Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped a string of three straight losses and gave the Bulls their 13th win in the 35-game history with Florida State.

Miguel, who came into the game as South Florida's leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, hit 3 of 5 from distance and the Bulls hit 12 of 23 (52.2%) from long range, rolling to a 38-24 lead at the break by knocking down six 3-pointers despite not scoring over the final 2:40 of the half.

Jose Placer and Kasean Pryor each hit 3-pointers in the first three minutes to help stake the Bulls to an 8-0 lead, but the Seminoles rallied and cut the deficit to one, 12-11. Chris Youngblood and Placer each hit 3-pointers to put South Florida up 36-21 with just over three minutes left in the half.

Youngblood hit 3 of 5 from distance and finished with 18 points for South Florida (3-4), which had lost to Maine, Hofstra and UMass before facing the Seminoles. South Florida shot 26 of 61 (42.6%) from the field and converted 24 of 32 at the line.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points to lead Florida State (4-4). Baba Miller had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Nickelberry added 10 points off the bench.

The game marked the third time Florida State and South Florida faced each other in the Orange Bowl Classic, with the Seminoles winning both previous meetings.

Florida State plays host to SMU Saturday. South Florida plays host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday.

