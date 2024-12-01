Miguel Tomley scores 28 to lead Weber State over Pepperdine 68-53 at Arizona Tip-Off

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 28 points as Weber State beat Pepperdine 68-53 in the Desert Division championship game of the Arizona Tip-Off on Saturday night.

Tomley shot 7 for 12 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (4-4). Blaise Threatt added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Boubacar Coulibaly led the Waves (2-6) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Stefan Todorovic added 13 points and Zion Bethea scored 12.

Weber State took the lead with 9:18 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-23 at halftime, with Tomley racking up 11 points. T

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press