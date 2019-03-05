Miguel Sano injury update: Twins infielder (leg) likely out until May

The Twins have been dealt their first significant injury of the season.

Miguel Sano, who was expected to be Minnesota's third baseman on opening day, will likely be out until May after undergoing a debridement procedure on his lower right leg, Twins executive vice president Derek Falvey told reporters Tuesday.

Miguel Sano underwent a debridement procedure this morning at the Mayo Clinic for the cut on his lower Achilles area. He will not be back by Opening Day. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) March 5, 2019

Sano is coming off of a tumultuous season in which he was first accused of sexual assault by a photographer and then demoted to the minors after a lack of success at the plate.

Sano ultimately was not charged with sexual assault, but his .199 batting average in 2018 was his worst to date and his strikeout rate of 43.8 percent was also a career high.

The 25-year-old was once a top prospect in MLB, but the Twins went out and signed utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez to a two-year deal this offseason.

Gonzalez will likely get most of the starts at third in Sano's absence, but if the struggles continue, he could become the favored play at the hot corner.