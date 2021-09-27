Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Separate After 17 Years Together: We 'Wish Each Other Well'

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are going their separate ways.

PEOPLE confirms the singer-songwriter, 35, and the actress and model, also 35, have split.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The couple both wish each other well."

The pair, who dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, were married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.

Speaking about their lengthy relationship, Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 that "I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that."

"I just follow my instincts," Miguel continued. "I think she's learned that and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that."

Earlier this year, Mandi spoke to PEOPLE about how she and Miguel managed through months of COVID quarantine.

"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," the Dreamcatcher actress said at the time. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."

"But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,' " she continued. "It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."