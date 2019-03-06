Miguel Cabrera won't apologize for big contract: 'I don't see teams losing any money'

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera knows he’s making a lot of money, but he sees no reason to be ashamed about that. Cabrera told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale he doesn’t think he should have to apologize for his contract.

The 35-year-old Cabrera pointed to the way player salaries are structured to justify his current deal.

“I don’t know why people get mad at us,’’ Cabrera tells USA Today Sports. “They don’t like it when we get money. Why weren’t people mad the first five years when I wasn’t getting paid?

“People can say I’m not worth this contract. They can say whatever they want, really. But they’re not going to hurt my feelings.

“I’m not going to apologize. Why should anyone be sorry? I don’t see any teams losing money. They all have it.’’

With his last point, Cabrera is referring to Major League Baseball finishing 2018 with record revenues. Teams made more money than ever last season, so Cabrera doesn’t see why people should look at his salary as a problem when baseball is flush with cash.

Cabrera is in the middle of an eight-year, $248 million extension. He’s set to earn $30 million in 2019. That figure will increase to $32 million in 2022 and 2023.

Miguel Cabrera isn't ashamed of his massive contract. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

When Cabrera signed the deal, he was coming off two straight seasons in which he won the American League MVP. He was easily one of the top-5 hitters — if not the best pure hitter — in baseball.

Cabrera kept up his strong production until injuries limited him in both 2017 and 2018. Despite his age, Cabrera could still turn in a strong season if he’s able to stay healthy in 2019.

If not, it doesn’t sound like Cabrera is going to worry about it. He told Nightengale his job isn’t to justify his contract, it’s to win games.

If the Tigers can get back to doing that, Cabrera’s salary will be far less of a focus.

