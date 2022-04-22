Miguel Cabrera, sitting on 2,999 career hits, on Yankees intentionally walking him: 'That's part of the game'

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
In this article:
Miguel Cabrera would have liked another opportunity to take a swing.

But he isn't mad.

Not like Detroit Tigers fans were in the eighth inning Thursday, when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made what he called a "gut-wrenching" decision by intentionally walking Cabrera — sitting on 2,999 career hits — in his final plate appearance of the game.

"Yankees suck!" the 21,529 fans at Comerica Park chanted.

"It came down to a baseball call for me there," Boone said. "Tough decision. ... Tough call, but one I had to make. Certainly understand (the crowd's reaction). You don't necessarily like being in that position, but that's part of it.

"Look, it's a baseball call all the way. There's no doubt that there's a little more feeling to it, understanding the situation. But in the end, you got to go with what you think is right within the context of the game."

JEFF SEIDEL:Tigers fans felt robbed when Yankees walked Miguel Cabrera on purpose. I don't blame them

The eighth inning began with the Tigers' first three batters reaching safely: Victor Reyes (double), Robbie Grossman (single) and Jonathan Schoop (walk). Boone called for a pitching change, bringing in left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge with the bases loaded.

Jeimer Candelario grounded into a double play, leaving runners on second and third base with two outs. With first base open, Boone intentionally walked Cabrera, a right-handed hitter, so Luetge could face Austin Meadows, a left-handed hitter.

"This is baseball," Cabrera said. "There was a lefty behind me, so they preferred to walk me intentionally. That's part of the game. I got three chances to get a hit, and I went 0-for-3. But we got a chance to win. That's beautiful."

The decision from Boone didn't pay off, as Meadows followed Cabrera's intentional walk with a two-run double to left field, pushing the Tigers' lead to 3-0.

Gregory Soto recorded a five-out save to secure the win.

After the eighth inning, Cabrera pointed at the scoreboard and signaled to the crowd to quiet their negative reaction, and while most fans listened to the Tigers great, some continued to taunt Boone and the Yankees.

"I loved it," Cabrera said. "But they have to understand, OK, they want to see 3,000, but we want to win first."

Manager A.J. Hinch and Cabrera spoke on the top step of the dugout.

"He was saying, 'Let's win,'" Hinch said. "He wants to win the game. All that matters is that we win. He wanted to make sure everybody was perfectly clear that winning the game was a priority."

'He just wants to win': Tigers teammates share what makes Miguel Cabrera so special as he chases 3,000 hits

"My on-base percentage is going up," said Cabrera, who has a .378 OBP in 12 games this season. "That's really good. And we scored two runs. That's big. That's the beauty of baseball."

Before the eighth, Cabrera had three opportunities to notch his 3,000th hit. All three at-bats came against Yankees left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss, setting the stage for Thursday's drama.

Cabrera flied out to left field in the first inning on a second-pitch 91.4 mph four-seam fastball in an 0-1 count. The 20-year MLB veteran struck out swinging in the fourth inning on a fourth-pitch 80.7 mph curveball in a 1-2 count.

"He went aggressive in the first at-bat — fastball, fastball," Cabrera said. "In the other at-bats, he worked in changeups, fastballs, off-speed. My approach was to swing at everything today. It was not a good approach."

Miguel Cabrera celebrates with left fielder Austin Meadows after the Tigers' 3-0 win over the Yankees.

In the sixth, Cabrera struck out swinging on a sixth-pitch 93.2 mph sinker in a 3-2 count. He checked his swing, but home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt deemed he swung too far. First-base umpire Adam Hamari didn't need to confirm.

The fans stood in silence before each pitch, similar to what Cabrera experienced during his chase for 500 home runs — he's currently at 502 — last season.

The atmosphere made Cabrera cry.

"I was very emotional in the first couple at-bats," Cabrera said. "I don't want to say that. But that's why I hit with sunglasses today. My eyes were (tearing up). It was very emotional for me today.

"It was a dream come true. I was dreaming about this moment. When I was in the dugout, getting ready for my at-bat, I was thinking about that."

The quest for 3,000 hits continues at 7:10 p.m. Friday for the three-game series' opener against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park. The Tigers are scheduled to face right-hander Antonio Senzatela on Friday, left-hander Austin Gomber on Saturday and righty Chad Kuhl on Sunday.

Cabrera plans to take care of business as soon as possible, and he wants his big hit to help push the Tigers (5-7) to their second consecutive victory as the team aims to inch closer to a winning record.

"Hopefully, I can get it tomorrow in front of my hometown Detroit," Cabrera said.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Miguel Cabrera not mad at Yankees, Aaron Boone over intentional walk

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an