Miguel Cabrera returned ‘where it all started.’ A look at his impact on Marlins, MLB, Venezuela

As a legend in the baseball world soaks up his final season, he made a promise to himself to enjoy the ride as he reflected on a career that spanned more than two decades.

As that journey brought him back to its starting point this weekend, the ride got a little more sentimental for Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera’s voyage on his 21st and final MLB season finally brought him to Miami for a weekend series against the Marlins, the team that signed him at 16 years old for a $1.8 million signing bonus (at that point the highest ever for a player from Venezuela), the team that called him up from Double A to make his big-league debut at 20 years old in 2003 en route to their second (and still most recent) World Series run, the team that traded him four years later to the Detroit Tigers, with whom he would spend his final 16 seasons of his assuredly first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

“It is very emotional because this is where it all started,” Cabrera, 40, said before Friday’s series opener. “To be back here is awesome.”

The start of Cabrera’s career with the Marlins is still revered. His career overall is one that has had an impact on baseball record books and the sport as a whole in his native Venezuela.

And for one weekend, he took in the memories in the city where everything truly began.

“It’s going to be my last year,” Cabrera said. “To play at least two, [even] one game here is going to be awesome for me and my family.”

Detroit Tigers designated hitter takes a practice swing during batting practice before an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

‘A first-ballot Hall of Famer’

As his career winds down, Cabrera said it’s not hard to believe that it has been just over 20 years since his MLB debut.

“I feel it, too, in my body,” Cabrera said with a quick laugh.

His career accolades are well noted.

The 3,136 hits. The 508 home runs. The 618 doubles. The 1,541 runs scored. The 1,862 RBI. The four batting titles, two MVPs, seven Silver Slugger awards. The Triple Crown in 2012.

He’s one of 33 players with at least 3,000 hits. One of seven with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. One of three with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs and 600 doubles.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) greets Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) after taking second base in the second inning at loanDepot park in Miami on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Current Marlins manager Skip Schumaker saw the glimpses of Cabrera’s talent before he made it to the big leagues. In 2003, Schumaker was playing for the the Tennessee Smokies, then the Double A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals. Early in the season, they had a series against the Carolina Mudcats, then the Marlins’ Double A affiliate.

“That’s the first time I’m thinking ‘Oh my gosh, I’m never gonna make it if that’s what it looks like,’” said Schumaker, who did ultimately carve out an 11-year MLB career. “It was unfair. At 19 years old, he was run the bases like crazy. He was hitting the ball the other way with authority. I just never saw that as a young player the way he did it — and he’s still doing it, by the way. You never wanted to see him up with a man in scoring position because you knew he was gonna drive it to right field.”

Despite playing only five seasons with the Marlins, from age 20 until he was traded to the Tigers at age 25, he still ranks among franchise leaders in just about every major offensive category, including wins above replacement (fourth, 18.3), batting average (first, .313 — not including Luis Arraez’s current .381 average in his lone, yet-to-be-completed season), on-base percentage (second, 388), slugging (third, .542), doubles (tied for fourth, 183) and home runs (fifth, 138), and RBI (fourth, 523).

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) points towards the Tigers dugout after advancing to second base in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

His career at that point, though, was just getting started. As the years went on, the milestones kept accumulating.

Sept. 7, 2008: 1,000 career hits.

July 15, 2011: 1,500 career hits.

April 22, 2012: 1,000 career RBI.

April 4, 2014: 2,000 career hits.

May 16, 2015: 400 career home runs

July 22, 2016: 1,500 career RBI

Sept. 18, 2018: 2,500 career hits.

Aug. 22, 2021: 500 career home runs.

April 23, 2022: 3,000 career hits.

May 7, 2022: 600 career doubles.

“He means a lot for us,” Arraez said, “especially for young players like me. He’s doing a lot of good things for baseball and it’s amazing. One of the best guys in the sport.”

Detroit Tigers designated hitter and former Miami Marlins player Miguel Cabrera (24) watches highlights from his days as a Florida Marlin alongside his family and former teammates during a pregame ceremony celebrating Cabrera’s career before an MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

‘You get goosebumps’

Before the Marlins beat the Tigers 6-5 on Friday, they paid tribute to their honored guest.

Cabrera stood on the field at home plate with a handful of Marlins alumni — Anibal Sanchez, Martin Prado, Omar Infante, Alex Gonzalez, Wes Helms, and Jeff Conine — as the club showed video highlights of Cabrera’s time with the Marlins.

Most of it revolved around those first four months of his career, from when he was made his debut on June 20, 2003, until the team won the World Series on Oct. 25.

There was hit first hit, a walk-off home run to straightaway center against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. The go-ahead hit in the National League Division Series. And, of course, the home runs against Kerry Wood in the National League Championship Series and in against Roger Clemens in the World Series.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter and former Florida Marlins player Miguel Cabrera (24) reacts alongside Jeff Conine during a pregame ceremony celebrating Cabrera’s career before an MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

“You get goosebumps,” said Conine, who was teammates with Cabrera from 2003-05. “You see Miggy come walking up and you remember him as the little kid that came up as a 20-year-old, and you watch the highlights and you get all chills inside, because we were part of it. We were part of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.”

The Marlins also presented Cabrera with a pair of gifts.

The first, a custom-designed and hand-etched humidor and cigar box, created by Rodriguez Cigar Company.

The second, a personalized bottle of Santa Teresa Bicentenario Ultra Añejo Rum, Cabrera’s favorite, from the personal limited reserves of the Vollmer family. The package featured a customized bottle hand painted by Procanela, an American artist and illustrator born in Caracas and now residing in Fort Lauderdale, that highlights Florida Marlins teal and the 2003 championship season.

Detroit Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera (24) reacts to being hit by a pitch in the ankle as he runs to first base during an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

One day later, the crowd serenaded Cabrera each of the four times he stepped up to the plate.

Saturday was Venezuelan Heritage Night at loanDepot park — the Marlins purposely coordinated the event with Cabrera’s homecoming — and the veteran greeted the announced crowd of 32,936 with two hits and a run scored as the Tigers evened the series with a 5-0 win over the Marlins.

He received a standing ovation before his first at-bat in the second inning before promptly ripping a Johnny Cueto four-seam fastball to right field for a double.

“Obviously one of the best all time to ever do it,” said Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, who was behind the plate for each of Cabrera’s ovations.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) singles on a ground ball to Miami Marlins center fielder Dane Myers (54) in the ninth inning at loanDepot park in Miami on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

And then in the ninth inning, he laced a two-out single up the middle before being replaced by a pinch-runner. As he retreated toward the visitor’s dugout, the chants began one last time.

“Mig-gy. Mig-gy. Mig-gy.”

Cabrera tipped his helmet to the crowd, another salute on a weekend to remember for the veteran.

“He deserves that,” said Schumaker, who remembered similar scenes last year as bench coach with the St. Louis Cardinals as Albert Pujols went through his final season. “He’s a special player.”

Venezuela designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrate with teammates their 5-1 win over Israel during a Pool D game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

‘Leave a legacy’

The impact of Cabrera’s final season started before Opening Day.

The celebration began in earnest in March, inside loanDepot park, during the World Baseball Classic. Cabrera was participating in his fifth Classic, the only player to be part of each iteration of the international tournament.

His role on the field was going to be minimal, but his impact was going to transcend playing time.

Omar Lopez, manager for Venezuela WBC team, said one of his goals with Cabrera on the World Baseball Classic team was to “leave a legacy to the younger guys, for the next generation.”

“I told Miguel, ‘Miguel, I want you to lead my team inside the clubhouse for this young generation,’” Lopez said. “Because the [Anthony] Santanders, the [Andres] Gimenezes, etcetera etcetera, etcetera, those are the same guys that are going to be in the next WBC. We need to leave a legacy, a commitment and an example, lead by example that as a team we can work together.”

“He is not like a leader. He is the leader,” Lopez continued. “Just someone who [when he] stands up and speaks up, everyone opens their eyes, and we have to listen to him.”

Venezuela designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) looks on before the start of Pool D game at the World Baseball Classic against Israel at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

The respect among Venezuelan players for Cabrera is undoubted.

“He motivated us. He inspired us. He gave us a purpose for which to play,’ said former Marlins right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez, now with the Twins. “He’s the star in the locker room that has achieved so many things. He is going to be a Hall of Famer, and he is playing this year with that feeling.”

And Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez: ”Miguel is an idol for us, a player with so many trophies in his career for his dedication and hard work. [His message is always], ‘Look at what we are doing, compete against ourselves and give a hundred percent and try to achieve good results.’ Miguel is always laughing, smiling, supporting us.”

Added Tigers left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez: “I’ve known him for many, many years. We train together. I played with him last year. I saw when he got his 3,000 hit. I’m very proud of that. Having the opportunity to play with him this year, his last year in the Majors, is something very special. ... I’m going to enjoy every at-bat, every plate appearance.”

And Marlins left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo, who watched Cabrera’s Marlins games from the stands as a young boy: “He’s obviously a legend down here in South Florida and in Venezuela, but he’s just great for the game of baseball with the things that he’s been able to do and his impact on and off the field.”

Safe to say a legacy has been secured.