  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miguel Cabrera becomes seventh MLB player with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Tigers
    Detroit Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miguel Cabrera
    Miguel Cabrera
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits Saturday, delivering a single off Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela to right field in the first inning at Comerica Park in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Cabrera sent the third pitch of the at-bat against Senzatela, on a 1-1 count, on the ground between first and second for history. Former teammate José Iglesias, a Tiger from 2013-18, was the first to hug Cabrera on the field.

The 39-year-old from Venezuela is one of the greatest hitters of all time, and he's arguably the best right-handed hitter of his generation. His Hall of Fame-worthy résumé is stacked: The 20-year MLB veteran is a longtime Detroit Tigers icon, a Triple Crown winner, World Series champion, two-time MVP, 11-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger.

CABRERA: Pitchers detail what makes him a great hitter

EMPTY SEATS IN OAKLAND: Fans were listening to MLB, Athletics

PETE ROSE: MLB hit king on baseball embracing gambling

"This is history," Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario said recently. "He's a Hall of Famer for me, for a lot of guys, for everybody."

"When we're long gone, they're still gonna be talking about Miguel Cabrera," Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman said. "100 years from now, they're gonna still talk about Miguel Cabrera. This only happens every once every hundred-something years."

Saturday's milestone followed three singles Wednesday night against the New York Yankees as Cabrera climbed to 2,999 hits: an infield hit to third in the second inning, a clean grounder up the middle in the fourth inning and a broken-bat dribbler between shortstop and third base in the sixth inning. He struck out in the eighth inning.

Cabrera went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday, coming closest to a hit in his first at-bat, a high fly to left field in the first inning. It was doubtful he'd get a fourth plate appearance Thursday, but the Tigers, leading 1-0, put two runners in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning to bring him up one final time. Yankees manager Aaron Boone intentionally walked Cabrera, so the wait for 3,000 continued.

Miguel Cabrera celebrates his 3,000th career hit.
Miguel Cabrera celebrates his 3,000th career hit.

Seven months ago, Cabrera reached another elite milestone: 500 career home runs. He hammered a changeup from Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz (now with the St. Louis Cardinals) over the right-center field wall in the sixth inning Aug. 22 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Cabrera is one of seven players in MLB history with at least 500 home runs and 3,000 hits, joining Pujols, Rodriguez, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray and Rafael Palmeiro. There's an even rarer club within that one that's well within reach: Only Aaron, and Pujols also have 600 doubles, with Cabrera at 599.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Miguel Cabrera gets 3,000th hit: 7th MLB player to also hit 500 homers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit

    Miguel Cabrera collects hit No. 3,000 of his career with a single to right field

  • Cabrera not upset about intentional walk in Tigers win over Yankees

    Miguel Cabrera said he wasn't bothered by the Yankees' decision to intentionally walk him in the 8th inning of the Tigers' 3-0 win on Thursday, joking it helped his on-base percentage.

  • Miguel Cabrera becomes 33rd MLB player to enter 3,000 hit club

    The Tigers great is one of seven players with 3,000 hits and 500 homers.

  • The Best (and Chicest!) Postpartum Clothes to Wear After You've Given Birth

    Shopping for your body postpartum can be intimidating. We've found the best postpartum-specific underwear, pants, and nursing tops to get you through.

  • Miggy’s greatest hits: Remember the best of Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000 knocks

    He's given us 3,000 to choose from. These are the Tigers legend's most memorable.

  • Kerry Washington poses in string bikini to share important Earth Day message

    Kerry Washington is going green. The Scandal actress posted a few poolside selfies to Instagram, where she was wearing a green string bikini and some gold jewelry with a special meaning. Washington, 45, shared in the post that she was teaming up with sustainable jewelry brand Aurate to share its Earth Day initiative with the Rainforest Alliance.

  • Kendall Jenner just went makeup-free in bikini selfie

    While her sisters are appearing in court against Blac Chyna, Kendall Jenner is soaking up the Californian rays and shared a no makeup selfie to her Instagram.

  • How the Deebo Samuel trade request is shaking up the future of the salary cap

    Charles Robinson & Jeff Darlington talk about Deebo Samuel's situation in San Francisco and he exploding market for WRs.

  • 'It wasn't a good feeling': An NFL player says he was turned away from a French restaurant in Atlanta due to his attire

    Atlanta Falcons player Grady Jarrett was turned away from Le Bilboquet while wearing a Gucci tracksuit worth thousand of dollars and a tennis chain.

  • Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nick Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 10

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. The news broke just as Barnes was cleared to play in Game 4 of the Raptors' playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed two games of the series with a sprained ankle as Toronto fell behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. A video tribute showed former Raptors great Vince Carter making the announcement to Barne

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.