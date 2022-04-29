Migration a top focus for Biden call with Mexican president

JOSH BOAK and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·3 min read
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden planned to discuss efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I look forward to discussing our vision for the Ninth Summit of the Americas and discussing North America priority initiatives for the region,” Biden tweeted ahead of the conversation.

The talks were also expected to touch on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global economic challenges, the pandemic, climate change, the root causes of migration and the trade in illicit drugs. Senior Biden administration officials previewed the agenda on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comes at a moment of international and domestic tensions, as the war in Ukraine has contributed to inflation worldwide amid concerns about likely shortages of oil, natural gas and food.

Moreover, the expected end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could trigger a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. That would exacerbate tensions over immigration ahead of U.S. midterm elections to decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate.

The Trump administration imposed the so-called Title 42 restrictions on asylum seekers in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to accelerate. Officials said at the time that the ban was to protect public health, but immigration control advocates also saw it as a way to seal the border to migrants, a longstanding priority of former President Donald Trump. Mexico is viewed as a key partner in managing the increase in migrants once the ban is lifted.

On Tuesday, López Obrador said during his daily news conference that the White House had requested the meeting and he was not entirely sure of what the two leaders would discuss.

“It’s important that there’s this communication, to listen to President Biden who has treated us with respect, as President Trump also treated us with respect, and we have to ensure a good relationship,” he said.

López Obrador took note of the upcoming Summit of the Americas. The Biden administration has made clear that coordinating a regional approach to managing migration flows will be a focus of the June meeting in Los Angeles.

López Obrador is also scheduled to visit four Central American countries and Cuba next week. In Central America, he plans to speak to his counterparts about economic development and social programs that could lessen the pressure for people in those countries to migrate. He has previously urged the U.S. government to support some of his initiatives in Central America.

On Ukraine, Mexico has condemned Russia’ invasion, but refused to follow the U.S. and other countries in implementing sanctions. The Biden administration has imposed sanctions and frozen central bank assets with the goal of eroding Russia's military capabilities.

On another subject, the U.S. government has voiced objections to controversial energy sector reforms pushed by López Obrador that would favor state-run electric power generators over private plants. A law along those lines passed, but a similar constitutional reform failed in Mexico’s Congress last week.

__

Sherman reported from Mexico City.

