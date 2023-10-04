Migrants saved mother and child from flames of Venice bus disaster

At least 21 people, including two children, died in the tragedy and around 18 people were injured - CLAUDIA GRECO/REUTERS

A pair of migrants have been hailed as heroes after rushing to the aid of tourists trapped inside a bus that plunged 50ft off an overpass near Venice, hit electric cables and burst into flames.

Boubakar Toure, 27, from Gambia, and Godstime Erheneden, 30, were preparing dinner at home in their flats in the town of Mestre when they heard the tourist coach smash through a safety rail and plummet to the ground.

The two men, who have both been living and working in Italy for several years, immediately ran from their apartments to the scene of the tragedy, about 100 yards away.

But the methane-powered bus caught fire, making their attempts to rescue the passengers inside extremely hazardous.

“I was cooking rice at home when I heard a very loud noise. I thought it was an earthquake,” said Mr Toure, 27, who works as a scaffolder. “Godstime ran in and said he had seen the bus fall from the overpass.”

When they reached the site of the accident they found the bus on its roof, its wheels in the air. It had been transporting a group of tourists, among them reportedly Germans, Croats, French and Ukrainians, from the historic sights of Venice back to their campsite on the mainland.

“I could hear people screaming, they were trapped inside and calling for help,” Mr Toure told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“We pulled out a woman with her young daughter and then a man and then I pulled out a dog. They all seemed to be alive. Then I peered inside the wreckage and I saw the driver – he was dead. I wanted to save more people, they were screaming, but the flames were growing higher and they became too fierce. I had to retreat.”

The driver has been identified as a local man, Alberto Rizzotto, 40.

Mr Erneheden, who works as a welder, said: “There was a woman speaking in English, she was crying and saying ‘take my daughter, take my daughter.’ She was a little girl, I think about two years old. She was unconscious and I feared she might be dead. I’m very upset – she was the same age as my son. It’s almost as if I have lost him.”

As the two friends did what they could to help the survivors, firefighters and police began to arrive on the scene.

At least 21 people, including two children, died in the tragedy and around 18 people were injured.

Matteo Piantedosi, the interior minister, said the “aggravating factor” was methane, and that the fire spread rapidly.

An investigation has been launched into the accident, amid speculation that the driver may have either fallen asleep or suffered a seizure or other health emergency.