Migrants removed from Bibby Stockholm barge after bacteria found

Bibby Stockholm barge - Shutterstock

Asylum seekers are being removed from the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset after Legionella bacteria was found in the water.

It is expected those on board are likely to be taken to new accommodation as a precautionary measure.

Legionella bacteria, which is commonly found in water, can cause a serious type of pneumonia, known as Legionnaires’ disease.

Robert Jenrick , the immigration minister, is understood to be holding meetings about the situation, Sky News reported.

There have been no confirmed cases of migrants falling sick.

On Monday, and after weeks of delays caused by safety concerns, local opposition and legal challenges, the first 15 asylum seekers boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Around 50 people were expected to move onboard the giant vessel, docked in Portland Port in Dorset, but around 20 were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges.

