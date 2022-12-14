Migrants plan not a 'magic bullet', Tories tell Rishi Sunak - live updates

Rishi Sunak is pictured in the House of Commons yesterday as he unveiled his new plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis - UK Parliament/AFP

He told Times Radio it is "very sensible for the Prime Minister to devote his own attention" to the issue and added: "I think yesterday’s five point plan should be seen as a good first step, it is not a magic bullet, there isn’t a single magic bullet, as you have said, it is quite a complex problem."

07:54 AM

Senior Tory MP: Asylum system is 'ludicrously bureaucratic'

Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister, said the current system for processing asylum claims is "ludicrously bureaucratic" as he praised Rishi Sunak's efforts to make the process more efficient and quicker.

The senior Tory MP told Times Radio: "It is just a fact that the number of decisions taken by each case worker has fallen to 1.4 a week which is obviously nothing like enough.

"And no it is not the case workers themselves, I was immigration minister 10 years ago and sat with asylum case workers as they were taking the decisions and they are very, very dedicated people. The system that has grown up since then is ludicrously bureaucratic.

"There is too many forms, too many interviews in some ways and it is just taking a very long time to make a single decision so actually getting to grips with that is unglamorous, it is not high politics, it is not going to get the headlines but actually it is really vital in making the asylum system work well."

07:52 AM

He told Times Radio that "it is very sensible for the Prime Minister to devote his own attention" as well as the Home Secretary Suella Braverman's to combatting the problem.

He said: "I think yesterday’s five point plan should be seen as a good first step, it is not a magic bullet, there isn’t a single magic bullet, as you have said it is quite a complex problem.

"But what was announced yesterday I think will both deter people from coming and directly deal with what we know is a third of the issue which is people coming from Albania which is a safe country, Nato ally, an applicant country to the European Union and a country where asylum claims are just turned down routinely in places like Germany and the Netherlands and Sweden, all modern European democracies like we are, we are an outlier here, we accept far more Albanian refugees than other countries do and as it’s a safe country it is not obvious to many people why we are doing that."

07:49 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is a busy day in Westminster: New inflation statistics having just landed, MPs continue to digest Rishi Sunak's plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis and the PM is facing his final PMQs before the Christmas break at lunchtime.

There is also ongoing industrial action on the nation's railways ahead of NHS strikes in the not too distant future as the Government remains under growing pressure to stop the nation grinding to a halt.

I will guide you through the key developments.